South Jersey is made up of many small towns and communities, many of them have their own individual charm, but one stands out.

According to the website architecturaldigest.com, Cape May is one of the 55 most Beautiful Small Towns in America.

Get our free mobile app

The website went coast-to-coast to find the most visually stunning locations, with Cape May landing at No. 47 on the list of 55 towns.

Known for its collection of well-restored Victorian gingerbread homes that hug the Atlantic Ocean where it meets the Delaware Bay, Cape May has a balanced mix of beach-town nostalgia (such as a boardwalk) and cutting-edge entertainment (like annual jazz and film fests).

Cape May often lands on best of lists, but to be recognized as one of the most beautiful is apropos.

Many recognize the Victorian architecture immediately when entering the resort town, but there is so much more to Cape May that catches your eyes.

The very tip of the state is a site to see where the Atlantic Ocean and Delaware Bay meet. The beaches and shops that line the coastline are very unique. Washington Street is a outdoor shopping mall that gives the town character.

The landscaping, the light house, the Naval facilities, the historic hotels and Bed and Breakfasts.

Cape May has a little bit of everything, and deserves its recognition as one of the most beautiful in the American.