New Jersey is the most densely populated State in the county, but there are plenty of small towns down in South Jersey that were perfect candidates for Far and Wide’s list of the “Best U.S. Towns With Fewer Than 10,000 Residents.”

Far and Wide chose their favorites and then ranked them from most to least populated, but only one South Jersey town made their list with a population of 2,768.

So, which South Jersey town made it?

Cape May, which came in at No. 49 on the list.

Cape May isn’t shy about boasting its status as “America’s oldest seaside resort.” But this age doesn’t mean it’s rickety or stodgy. On the contrary, its Victorian houses are just as glamorous as when they were built, while its more modern offerings include pedestrian-friendly shops and restaurants, as well as annual jazz and film festivals.

Far and Wide’s fun fact about Cape May was because of its impressive number of maintained Victorian buildings, the entire town is a National Historic Landmark.

Another accolade from Far and Wide named Cape May the best small town in the entire state of New Jersey.

If your vision of the Jersey Shore has been shaped by a certain MTV "reality" show, you'll definitely be surprised by Cape May. Found at the lower tip of the Shore, just across from Delaware, this Victorian seaside town oozes charm from every corner. You'll feel as if you've stepped into fictional Mayberry — only this one set along the beaches of the Atlantic Ocean.

