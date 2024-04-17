Cape May Police Look For Hit and Run Truck Driver

Officials with the Cape May Police Department are asking for the public's help in identifying a truck driver responsible for doing some damage in the area of a local gas station.

Cape May Truck wanted Cape May Police Department loading...

Hit and run trucker sought in Cape May

Cape May Police say the incident happened about 8 pm on April 5th near the Riggins gas station in Cape May.

A report says the truck involved hit a fire hydrant, causing substantial damage.

Police say surveillance video shows the driver exiting the truck after hitting the hydrant, and surveying the damage.

The driver then climbs back in the truck and leaves the scene, without reporting the incident to the police.

Call Cape May Police if you can help

Police ask that if you can identify this vehicle, please call Detective Shustack at 609-884-9503. You can also email kshustack@capemaycity.com.

Did your business receive a delivery that evening? Call police.

Police also ask that anyone who had damage to their property or business in April 5th, reach out to police.

SOURCE: Cape May Police Department

