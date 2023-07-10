Carnival By The Sea brings Sea Isle City, NJ family-friendly fun

Sea Isle City's Second Annual “Carnival by the Sea” will feature free entertainment and games for families with children of all ages to enjoy at Excursion Park located at the corner of JFK Boulevard and Pleasure Avenue.

On Friday, July 14th, you are invited to join the fun in Sea Isle City from 5 pm to 8 pm for this family-friendly event to kick off the weekend at the Jersey Shore. This year's “Carnival by the Sea” will have classic games for kids including frog leap and skeeball along with a variety of sports inflatable games they can play to try and win classic carnival prizes and candy. There will also be face painters, photo opportunities with famous characters, and balloon artists.

On top of all of those activities, attendees to Sea Isle City's “Carnival by the Sea” will be treated to an interactive magic show by South Jersey Magician Chazz Barber, who will be performing two 30-minute shows at Excursion Park. There will also be live music by local singer Samantha Irwin, who will be performing Original music along with popular cover songs.

For more information about “Carnival by the Sea” on Friday, July 14th, you can visit the Sea Isle City Division of Tourism website here.