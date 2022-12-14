Cash Reward Offered for Cumberland County Murder Suspect

More than four months after authorities say he shot and killed an innocent bystander, a cash reward has been offered for the capture of Ryan Askins of Bridgeton.

The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office and the Marshal's Fugitive Task Force are still searching for a suspect they say shot and killed a man during a fight at a Bridgeton apartment complex and later eluded police in a high-speed car chase.

Ryan A. Askins, 29, is wanted on murder and weapons charges after a group altercation turned deadly at Maple Gardens Apartments in Bridgeton around 3:05 a.m. July 30.

Herbert R. Lee Jr., 36, of Bridgeton, a father of six, was shot in the chest when he intervened in the late-night fight in the parking lot.

According to NJ.com, surveillance video showed several people fighting in the complex, according to court documents.

Askins and another man, Desmond L. Bethel, 29, of Bridgeton, are seen on the video armed with handguns and firing multiple rounds into the air.

Minutes later, “Lee engages in a physical altercation with Bethel,” the complaint said. Then, Askins allegedly intervened, tackling Lee before shooting him in the chest, police said.

Later that morning, Millville Police tried to pull over Askins but he refused to stop, according to details included in a second criminal complaint. As he weaved in and out of traffic, with speeds hitting 80 mph, police broke off the chase out of safety concerns as the car continued into Vineland.

Desmond L. Bethel was later arrested, but Askins remains at large.

A cash reward has been offered solely for the apprehension of Ryan Askins, who is considered armed and dangerous.

