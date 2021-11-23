Still Missing: 2+ Years later, Authorities Ask, Where’s Dolce?

It's been over two years since the then 5-year-old Dulce María Alavez disappeared from a Bridgeton playground on September 16, 2019. Authorities believe she was abducted.

Tuesday, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office released a digitally-enhanced photo of what she would look like today, in the hope that someone may recognize the girl and come forward.

Dulce's Mom Has Regrets and Bad Memories

Young Dulce vanished while she was with her brother, just yards away from her mother who was sitting in a nearby vehicle.

Back on the one-year anniversary of her daughter's disappearance, Alavez Perez said she regrets letting her daughter leave her sight that day.

"It gives me bad memories because I wish I could go back to the time and come with her to the park and not leave her alone," she said.

While speaking with ABC News, Alavez Perez said there isn't a day she doesn't think about her daughter.

"I would say I'm sorry for not looking over her," she said while getting emotional.

Searches Have Come Up Empty

Searches began almost immediately and continued for weeks and months with no strong leads as to what happened to her.

It's known that some in the community were not the most cooperative with authorities, and many questions remain about what really happened.

How You Can Help

Anyone with any information can call the Bridgeton Police Department at 856-451-0033.

You can also report anonymous tips to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office by clicking here.

You can also call the FBI's Toll-Free Tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) and select option 4, then select option 8, or submit an anonymous tip to the agency online.

If you speak Spanish you can call 856-207-2732.

A $75,000 reward is still being offered for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

