Still Missing 3 Years later: Authorities Ask, Where’s Dulce?

It's been three years since 5-year-old Dulce María Alavez disappeared from a Bridgeton playground on September 16, 2019. Authorities believe she was abducted.

The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office released a Facebook post this week emphasizing that as long as there is no proof that Dolce has died, they will not give up searching for her.

The photographs in this post show an age-progressed photo of what Dulce might look like today at age 8 and a sketch of a possible suspect in the case.

Any information relating to the person of interest sketch that we initially released on 10/15/19 relating to a Hispanic male approximately 5'7", slender build age 30-35 years is still welcome.

Dulce's Mom Has Regrets and Bad Memories

Young Dulce vanished while she was with her brother, just yards away from her mother who was sitting in a nearby vehicle.

Back on the one-year anniversary of her daughter's disappearance, Alavez Perez said she regrets letting her daughter leave her sight that day.

"It gives me bad memories because I wish I could go back to the time and come with her to the park and not leave her alone," she said.

While speaking with ABC News, Alavez Perez said there isn't a day she doesn't think about her daughter.

"I would say I'm sorry for not looking over her," she said while getting emotional.

Searches Have Come Up Empty

Searches began almost immediately and continued for weeks and months with no strong leads as to what happened to her.

It's known that some in the community were not the most cooperative with authorities, and many questions remain about what really happened.

How You Can Help

Anyone with any information can call the Bridgeton Police Department at 856-451-0033.

You can also report anonymous tips to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office by clicking here.

You can also call the FBI's Toll-Free Tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324)

Heartbreaking! Help Find These People Missing in South Jersey