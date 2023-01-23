After 6 Months, Bridgeton Murder Suspect Arrested in Georgia

More than six months after authorities say he shot and killed an innocent bystander, Ryan Askins of Bridgeton was taken into police custody in Georgia on Saturday.

In a Facebook post, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said on January 21, as a result of a joint investigation with the US Marshals, Georgia State Patrol, and the Clayton County, GA. Police Department, Ryan Askins was taken into police custody in Georgia in connection to the murder of Herbert Lee JR. on July 30, 2022, in Bridgeton.

The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office says Askins shot and killed the man during a fight that turned deadly at Maple Gardens Apartments in Bridgeton around 3:05 a.m. at the apartment complex and later eluded police in a high-speed car chase.

Herbert R. Lee Jr., 36, of Bridgeton, a father of six, was shot in the chest when he intervened in the late-night fight in the parking lot.

According to NJ.com, surveillance video showed several people fighting in the complex, according to court documents.

Askins and another man, Desmond L. Bethel, 29, of Bridgeton, are seen on the video armed with handguns and firing multiple rounds into the air.

Minutes later, “Lee engages in a physical altercation with Bethel,” the complaint said. Then, Askins allegedly intervened, tackling Lee before shooting him in the chest, police said.

Later that morning, Millville Police tried to pull over Askins but he refused to stop, according to details included in a second criminal complaint. As he weaved in and out of traffic, with speeds hitting 80 mph, police broke off the chase out of safety concerns as the car continued into Vineland.

Desmond L. Bethel was later arrested, but Askins remained at large. A cash reward was offered for the apprehension of Ryan Askins in October 2022.

Askins will be subject to extradition. Upon his return, the State will move for pre-trial detention.

