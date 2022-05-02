Cedar Creek Alum Bo Melton Drafted by Seattle Seahawks

Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Bo Melton went in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft to the Seattle Seahawks.

At 5-foot-11 and 189 pounds, Melton came off the board at 229th overall, becoming the first ever player from Cedar Creek high school to be taken in the NFL Draft.

In his final season at Rutgers, the senior amassed 823 all-purpose yards, including 618 receiving.

The Mays Landing resident performed well at the NFL Draft Combine with 4.36-second time in the 40-yard dash at the combine. That opened up some eyes and grew his stock after he performed this past season and then got in front of scouts first at the Senior Bowl.

Here’s what NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote of Melton as a prospect.

Prospect with average size, play speed and traits. While nothing stands out for Melton from a physical standpoint, he possesses good football intelligence and can be an efficient route-runner, using leverage and purposeful movement to create some separation. He doesn't appear to have the vertical burst of a downfield weapon and his hands fail to consistently stand out. His production was clearly hampered by quarterback play and he has value as a gunner on special teams, but WR5 might be his ceiling as a late-rounder.

The Mays Landing resident had a tremendous career at Cedar Creek, finishing with 51 receptions for 766 yards and nine touchdowns through the air and added 451 rushing yards and seven scores on the ground as a senior despite missing time. As a junior, he scored 13 rushing touchdowns and rushed for 742 yards. He added 31 catches for 676 yards and 11 touchdowns for the Pirates.