Former Cedar Creek football star, Bo Melton, has a shot to make the playoffs.

The Rutgers alum, who was on the Seahawks practice squad, has signed with the Green Bay Packers active roster with two weeks left in the season.

Get our free mobile app

Melton, a seventh-rounder in the 2021 draft, has yet to appear in an NFL regular season game but could make his debut with the Packers.

The Mays Landing resident-led Cedar Creek to a 10-2 record and an appearance in the NJSIAA South Jersey, Group 2 final as a senior, amassing 51 receptions for 766 yards and nine touchdowns, adding 451 rushing yards and seven scores on the ground that year.

Melton, who signed to the active roster, could play this Sunday for Green Bay against the Minnesota Vikings. The wide receiver could fill in for rookie wideout Christian Watson, who is day-to-day with a hip injury.