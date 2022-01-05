Former Cedar Creek star wide receiver and Rutgers University standout Bo Melton already had an invite to participate in the prestigious Senior Bowl.

Now he picks up another prestigious invitation, to the NFL scouting combine.

Get our free mobile app

Melton put a post on social media on Tuesday evening, revealing that he received an invitation to the 2022 NFL Combine.

Melton is one of the draft prospects who have been invited to the combine, which takes place the first week of March in Indianapolis.

The Mays Landing native led Rutgers in receiving all season, with a line of 55/618/3 and is viewed as a short-to-intermediate route runner, with the speed to be a deep threat.

He ends his Scarlet Knights career with 164 catches for 2011 yards and 11 scores.

Tuesday was the first day players could be invited to the combine.

The Combine is scheduled for the first week of March and airs on the NFL Network and the draft begins on April 28.