Former Cedar Creek football star, Jojo Bermudez, has found a new home.

Bermudez, who spent the 2022 season at the University of Cincinnati, is coming closer to his Egg Harbor City home.

The wide receiver has transferred to play at the University of Delaware.

While at Cedar Creek, Bermudez caught 91 passes for a South Jersey-record 1,662 yards and 14 touchdowns as a senior. That includes a 12-catch, 235-yard performance against Delsea in the South Jersey Group III championship, which Cedar Creek won.

He also set the South Jersey record for career catches (183) and career receiving yards (3,128).

He sat out the 2022 season and decided to enter the transfer portal, when Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell left the school for Wisconsin.

Delaware is a FCS school, which is considered an FCS power, winning six National Championships.

They went 8-5 in 2022.