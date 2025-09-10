Favorite Atlantic City Area Golf Courses To Play In the Fall

It's officially "Locals Summer" in the Atlantic City area, and fall is about to begin - it's the perfect time for a round of golf!

Fall is a fantastic time to hit the links: it's no longer unbearably hot, it's not yet cold, and the courses are backed up. Let's go!

A New Favorite Enters the Chat!

I've lived in Egg Harbor Township longer than McCullough's Emerald Links Golf in EHT has been open, and I've never played there.

(I've stayed away because it's built on a former landfill, and that's always bothered me.)

That changed a few weeks ago, and I'm glad I finally got to play there. This course is fantastic. Challenging, well-kept, and I like the elevation changes! Of course, not having trees to deal with on every hole is nice, too!

Although it's built on a landfill, it offers some truly scenic views. Yes, this is the highest elevation point in Egg Harbor Township!

Having the Vagabond Restaurant as your 19th hole is great, too!

Changing Leaves Make the Golf Views in Atlantic County Spectacular!

Changing leaves are great, except when you hit your ball into them. Good luck!

Some more great courses I look forward to playing as we wrap up the season:

Blue Heron Pines in Egg Harbor City/Galloway. I play there most often. One of these days, I'm getting my first hole-in-one on hole #2!

Vineyard National at Renault Winery in Egg Harbor City. A great fall course! I love where they're having events on their grounds. The sounds and smells waft onto the golf course.

Seaview Golf Course in Galloway. Probably the best-maintained public courses (both the Bay and the Pines courses) in the area. Play where the pros play!

Harbor Pines in Egg Harbor Township. Always fun to play. Yeah, watch out for those leaves in the fall! Love the Roost after a round, too!

Twisted Dunes in Egg Harbor Township. Always challenging, always fun.

A longer drive, but worth it:

Running Deer Golf in Pittsgrove. Played a couple of times earlier this year. Looking forward to playing there in the fall.

Town and Country in Woodstown. Always fun and challenging. A nice golf escape!

