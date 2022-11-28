Former Cedar Creek, NJ, Football Star Enters Transfer Portal

Former Cedar Creek football star Jojo Bermudez announced on social media that he will be entering the transfer protocol.

He will be leaving Cincinnati after it was reported that Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell would be leaving the school to become the next head coach at Wisconsin on Sunday.

The Egg Harbor City native picked Cincinnati over Rutgers, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and Vanderbilt among others during his senior season at Cedar Creek.

With Fickell heading to Wisconsin, they could be a school to keep an eye on.

Bermudez was one of the top New Jersey recruits his senior season catching 91 passes for a South Jersey-record 1,662 yards and 14 touchdowns for the Pirates.

He also set South Jersey records for career catches (183) and career receiving yards (3,128) at Cedar Creek.

He didn’t register any catches or stats during his freshman season with the Bearcata but should be a hot commodity on the transfer market.