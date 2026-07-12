Tense moments in Egg Harbor City Saturday as two teens being held at the Harborfields Atlantic Youth Center on Buffalo Avenue.

The Egg Harbor City Police Department issued an alert, warning of police activity, and urging residents to remain in their homes with the doors locked.

Thankfully, both escapees were captured.

READ MORE: Best Things to Do in Every New Jersey County

READ MORE: The 10 Richest Counties in New Jersey

Get our free mobile app

Google Maps Harborfields Juvenile Detention Center in Egg Harbor City NJ - Photo: Google Maps

Saturday Escape From Harborfields Juvenile Detention Center in Egg Harbor City

On social media, several people reported Saturday seeing police running through their yards, in search of the two escapees. Egg Harbor City reported that a large number of law enforcement officers.

Police reported during the escape that it was a black male and a Hispanic male that had escaped.

There has been no official words from authorities about how the two escaped, nor how they were captured.

Stay tuned for more information when it becomes available.

Google Maps Google Maps

26 old things in South Jersey that you don't think of as old By the time (no pun intended) you get to the bottom of this list, you'll be looking at things that are over 150 to almost 200 years old right here in South Jersey. Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman