It's the time of the year that we see more and more motorcycles out on the roadway.

Unfortunately, it's also the time of the year that we see more car motorcycle accidents.

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Mullica Township Motorcyclist Killed in Sunday Evening Crash

Police in Egg Harbor City say a 33-year-old man died in a car and motorcycle accident on Route 30 (the White Horse Pike), just before 6 PM Sunday.

Police say the crash happened at the intersection of New York Avenue.

Preliminary reports indicate the motorcycle was westbound on Route 30 when it was struck by an eastbound vehicle.

The operator of the motorcycle, Alexander Oswald, suffered fatal injuries in the accident.

The driver of the vehicle, Uriel Mendez-Martinez, 21, of Atlantic City, was injured and was taken to the hospital for treatment. There is no word on the extent of his injuries.

Police say the accident remains under investigation.

Source: Egg Harbor City Police Department

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