It sounds odd, but yes you can probably have dinner at these two gas stations for a cheaper price than to fill your tank. Especially now that gas in many stations is at or above five dollars a gallon and still heading up. I spotted gas at $5.15 this week on the Garden State Parkway.

Get our free mobile app

There is a new article out by Lovefood that highlights various "gas stations" where you should be eating. "The Best Gas Station Eats in the US" features various locations around the nation, including two gas stations that are located here in New Jersey, where you should be eating.

Ironically enough it probably is cheaper to have your dinner at these two "gas stations" than it is to fill your tank.

In the Lovefood article, Royal Farms and Wawa were on the list of best gas stations to eat at and both are here in New Jersey with numerous locations.

Sue Moll Sue Moll loading...

Lovefood said Royal Farms is known for "It’s famous for freshly-fried chicken, made-to-order subs and breakfast sandwiches made with croissants." We are still waiting for our Royal Farms to open in Brick Township. I have not tried their fried chicken yet, but I am going to give it a go. Probably less than a gallon of gas for a drumstick.

Shawn Michaels Shawn Michaels loading...

Lovefood said Wawa "is a regional fuel, convenience store, deli and coffee shop chain that punches way above its weight when it comes to hoagies." Yes I have had take-out dinner from Wawa and it is cheaper than filling my tank, I just paid $65 for a tank and my SUV is a smaller version.

So yes it's cheaper to eat at Royal Farms and Wawa than to fill your tank. Have you eaten at any of the "gas stations" on this national list from around the nation? Give us your review.

See How School Cafeteria Meals Have Changed Over the Past 100 Years Using government and news reports, Stacker has traced the history of cafeteria meals from their inception to the present day, with data from news and government reports. Read on to see how various legal acts, food trends, and budget cuts have changed what kids are getting on their trays.