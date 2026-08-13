It wasn't until my late 30s that I had my first lobster roll.

It was in Maine and it did not disappoint. As good as advertised.

Since that day, at the small waterfront restaurant, I've been searching for a lobster roll that was just as good.

My search finally ended the other day. Right here in South Jersey, I found one that matched that lobster roll. It was that good!

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The Best Lobster Roll in South Jersey Is At This Cape May Summer Favorite

For much of the summer, I've been talking about checking out lunch at Harry's Ocean Bar and Grille in Cape May. I love their 2nd story deck/rooftop bar area/ whatever you call it. It's a fun place to hang out on a beautiful day.

We went there the other day --- and it was gorgeous out. The views are fantastic and it just has a great summer vibe.

While I've been there in the past, I'd never had their lobster roll. I won't make that mistake again. It was delicious!

I've never had a lobster roll with this much lobster! (I really hope this is the way it was meant to be, and someone didn't make a mistake, giving me too much! LOL!)

The way they serve it is cold - which is my preference. It comes with a wonderful lemon flavored mayonnaise, and it was topped with some arugula. (Take the greenery off if you're not a fan.)

Perfection!

A nice big hunk of lobster with each bite - and a nice lobster meat to roll ratio. Far too often, some places seem to skimp on the lobster, and you get too much roll. The roll on this one was hardly noticed, because there was so much lobster!

The truffle fries were fantastic, the beverages were cold, and the view was perfectly Cape May Beach Summer.

Can we go back again tomorrow?

The Fantastic Cape May Zoo Always a winner - a South Jersey Gem! Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly