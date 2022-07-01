South Jersey Locals Name The Area’s Top 5 Cheesesteaks

Cheesesteaks are a staple here in South Jersey. People are extremely opinionated regarding which places make the best ones. So, we asked you to tell us your favorite spot in South Jersey to grab a cheesesteak.

The results are in! The first joint on the list is....

5.) White House Subs in Atlantic City

Best cheesesteak in AC? White House Subs takes this one, hands down. So many people raved in the comments about how great this spot is. Whether it's the original Atlantic City location or the new one inside the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, your cheesesteak will taste delicious.

4.) Pete's Subs

People LOVE them some Pete's in Egg Harbor Township. Located on Zion Road, Pete's has some of the best sandwiches in South Jersey.

Check out their Facebook page HERE.

3.) Vic's Sub Shop

Absecon's own Vic's Sub Shop comes in at number three! Their Google search describes them as an "unfussy joint offering hefty hot & cold subs, plus wraps, burgers, salads & cheesesteaks."

Vic's has been in business since the 1940s, so it's safe to say they know how South Jerseyians like their cheesesteaks!

2.) Voltaco's

If you take a look at the comments, you'll see more than one person raving about Voltaco's in Ocean City.

Located on West Avenue, Voltaco's is an Ocean City staple that's been in business since 1954. Offering some of the best Italian take-out on the island, it lands at number two on our list.

1.) Sugar Hill Sub Shop

With the tagline "You just can't beat 'em, so you might as well eat 'em," how can this place not score the number one spot?

Sugar Hill Sub Shop in Mays Landing won the title fair and square. It was a landslide; almost every other comment was about Sugar Hill's cheesesteaks.

The next time you're in Mays Landing, take a trip down Somers Point Road to see if their sandwiches live up to the hype.

Did you favorite South Jersey cheesesteak joint not make the list? Message us your favorite on our mobile app!

The Ultimate South Jersey Summer Pizza Guide

5 Unexpected Yet Delicious Foods You'd Only Find at a NJ BBQ If there's one thing we know how to do in NJ, it's food.