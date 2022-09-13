While many people think of Philadelphia when it comes to the cheesesteak, I have always said I enjoy my cheesesteak on the Atlantic City style of break.

To me, the South Jersey cheese steak is the king and NJ.com ranked the 30 best in the state of New Jersey with eight local sandwich shops in Atlantic And Cape May county making the Top 30 rankings.

While this list isn't all of my favorite places, I will list some of the spots I like to go for a cheesesteak at the end of this article. I will say, many of these spots are some of my favorite and I would agree are some of the best in the area.

So here is the list, which was compiled by NJ.com writer Peter Genovese.

First up, coming in at No. 27 on the list is Pete’s Subs & Deli at 501 Zion Rd in Egg Harbor Township. I have been to Pete's plenty of times and can agree this they make a great cheesesteak at Pete's.

Several former employees of legendary White House Subs work at Pete’s, which opened Labor Day weekend, 2016.

Next up on the list at No. 26 is Sack O' Subs, which has multiple locations around Atlantic County including Absecon, EHT, Ocean City, inside Bally's casino in Atlantic City, and its Ventnor location, which is in limbo right now after a recent fire.

Sack O’ Subs founder Anthony Sacco was one of the original owners of the White House Sub Shop in Atlantic City. The original Sack O’Subs opened in Ventnor in 1969; there are also locations in Egg Harbor Township, Absecon, Ocean City and Atlantic City.

Full disclosure I worked at Sack O' Subs in Ventnor growing up and am partial to this cheesesteak and can definitely vouch for its spot on this list!

At No. 22 on the list is Ernest and Sons in Brigantine, which was once featured on the popular TV show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives back in 2017.

Ernest Storino opened the butcher shop in 1977; current owner Mel Cortellessa started working there when he was 13. You know a place takes cheesesteaks and steak sandwiches seriously when they offer N.Y. strip and prime rib cheesesteaks in addition to the chopped rib-eye variety. All are available at Ernest and Son.

Located at 305 W Brigantine Ave, the cheesesteak is an underrated sandwich at a place that has a ton of great sandwich options.

An Atlantic City staple, which influenced a couple of spots on this list is the White House, which ranked No. 20 on the list.

Love it or hate it, White House Sub Shop is an essential Jersey experience. Elvis, the Beatles, Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber and thousands of other sub and cheesesteak-craving celebs have eaten here over the years; check out the photos on the wall. But make sure to take a ticket, at the back of the shop, first.

I'm not sure I ever heard anyone say they hate the White House, but I know I will sit at the counter and have a half a cheesesteak with mixed cheese here anytime I am near 2301 Arctic Ave.

The only spot on this list I have not tried comes in at No. 17., Russo's Market in North Wildwood.

Russo’s, around for 40-plus years, is the go-to spot for towels, flip-flops, suntan lotion, sunglasses and other beach essentials. Oh, and killer sandwiches. Get a 22-inch cheesesteak if you haven’t eaten all summer. It’s cash only.

From what I hear, it's a place I have to stop next time I'm in the Wildwoods, and with local summer here, that could be sooner than later. I love a place that is low-key for their food, those are the type of places that generally make a killer sandwich!

Whenever I make a drive out to Mays Landing, Millville, Vineland, Buena, and St. Augustine high school area to get to route 40, I make sure I call No. 13 on the list, Sugar Hill.

Sugar Hill was one of ten finalists in our N.J.’s best sub/hoagie shop showdown, so you know they make super sandwiches. There are regular cheesesteaks on the menu, and then there is the Gut Buster (photo). Steak, onions, mushrooms, pepper shooters, pepperoni, mozzarella and hot pepper cheese add up to a dangerously delicious steak. Note on menu: We are not responsible if your heart stops!

Many people say these are the best and I can't disagree - it's one of my favorites!

Next out is an Ocean City institution at No. 12, Voltaco's Sub Shop, which is closing after 69 years at 957 West Ave

The tiny, blue-awninged Voltaco’s is a Shore legend, open since 1954. Alas, it’s closing for good next month, Oct. 9 to be exact. The subs and cheesesteaks are first-rate. It’s take-out only, and no delivery, credit cards or French fries, as their FB page points out. Their Johnny’s Special, with roast beef, sliced onions, melted provolone, and horseradish cream, ended up No. 17 on our list of New Jersey’s best sandwiches.

It made the list since it is still open at this time, but you better get there before they close. The final day is scheduled for Oct. 9.

The highest ranked cheesesteak in our area, coming in at No. 5 on the list of the Top 30 is Tony Baloney's at 300 Oriental Ave in Atlantic City.

No one pushes the cheesesteak envelope quite like Tony Boloney’s. Purists will recoil in horror at the genre-bending steaks at this pizzeria/sandwich shop, but purists miss all the fun in life anyway. The Brotherly Love is a winning combination of house-made white whiz, fried onions, cherry pepper relish and fried long hots.

Some of the places that should be on the list, that are some of my favorites include DIno's in Margate, Vic’s Subs in Absecon, Shoobie's Good Eats in Wildwood.

What are some of the ones that they may have missed?