It's National Cheesesteak Day! (Or, if you're reading this after March 24th, it was National Cheesesteak Day!)

When we say "cheesesteak", we, of course, are referring to the sandwich known as the Philly Cheesesteak. It was invented in the 1930s in Philadelphia, and it thrives today.

Traditionally, the cheesesteak is made with thinly sliced ribeye or top round, sauteed onions, and a generous helping of cheese.

Are you hungry yet?

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Who's Got the Best Cheesesteak in South Jersey?

We've come up with a list of the ten best places to grab a cheesesteak in South Jersey. We did this by asking local residents for their opinions.

We asked people to name their favorite cheesesteak places in the Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland, and Southern Ocean County area.

Here are the locations that got the most mentions:

1. Cheesesteak Louie's, Route 9 in Little Egg Harbor/Tuckerton.

2. Vic's Subs, Ohio Avenue in Absecon.

3. Jersey Jerry's, Delsea Drive in Vineland.

4. Stewart's Drive In, Delsea Drive in Vineland.

5. Boondocks Market and Grill, Pleasant Mills Road in Hammonton/Sweetwater.

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6. Johnny Longhots, Pacific Avenue in Wildwood.

7. Deli Plus, West Main Street in Millville.

8. Gino's Pizza and Grill, Atlantic Avenue in Atlantic City.

9. Scoots Liquor Store and Deli, Country Road 563 in Egg Harbor City/Green Bank.

10. Fratellis Pizza, Wellington Avenue in Ventnor.

Thanks to all who voted. What did we miss? Leave your favorite cheesesteak place in the comments.