Check out these great Mexican restaurants in NJ picked by you

With Cinco De Mayo fast approaching, thoughts turn to search for a great Mexican restaurant to celebrate it at. Fortunately here in New Jersey, we've got you covered. According to the U.S. Census, 21.5 percent of our population is either Hispanic or Latino so a great Mexican restaurant shouldn't be hard to find.

Whether it's a "hole in the wall" place like El Pueblo Taqueria, which was voted by cheapism.com, and discovered by Bill Doyle, or Taquería Mi Mariachi located in Jersey City named by 246wallst.com and written about by Kristen Accardi, or the several places in between, the best Mexican food is right here in New Jersey.

Let's talk about those several places in between. I asked my food-loving audience on New Jersey 101.5, Facebook and Twitter where the best Mexican restaurants are in New Jersey and as usual they did not disappoint. So if you're looking for a great Mexican restaurant to celebrate Cinco De Mayo or you're just in the mood for some great Mexican food, try these places. You won't be disappointed.

On the Border in Princeton (Photo: Google Maps) On the Border in Princeton (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

On the Border (Princeton) for the Coronaritas!! Ole!!!

Keith Vena

El Meson in Freehold (Photo: Google Maps) El Meson in Freehold (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

El Meson in Freehold

Jeff Faistl

La Cabinita in Manahawkin (Photo: Google Maps) La Cabinita in Manahawkin (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Dave Ellmer

Tio Taco & Tequila Rt 9 Marlboro

Anthony Mannino

Reyna's in Tinton Falls (Photo: Google Maps) Reyna's in Tinton Falls (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Robin Bickell Thompson

Fiesta Mexicana in Hammonton (Photo: Google Maps) Fiesta Mexicana in Hammonton (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Fiesta Mexicana Hammonton

Kean Johnson

Juanito's II in Howell (Photo: Google Maps) Juanito's II in Howell (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Juanito’s II in Howell on Rte 9 south

Thomas Thomi Hawk Hickey

El Mexico Lindo in Brick (Photo: Google Maps) El Mexico Lindo in Brick (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Mexico Lindo on Rt. 88 in Brick<

.Coleen Burnett

Mexican Food Factory in Marlton (Photo: Google Maps) Mexican Food Factory in Marlton (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Big fan of the Mexican Food Factory on Route 70 in Cherry Hill

Kurt Smith

El Ranchero in Toms River (Photo: Google Maps) El Ranchero in Toms River (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

El Ranchero. Hooper Ave. Toms River

John M Salin

Taco Town in Beachwood (Photo: Google Maps) Taco Town in Beachwood (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Taco Town in Beachwood

Val Peclet

10th Avenue Burrito Company in Belmar (Photo: Google Maps) 10th Avenue Burrito Company in Belmar (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

10th Ave Burrito in Belmar

Michael Kowal

