The Very Best Coffee Shop in New Jersey

As a coffee lover, this is an easy story to talk about and a labor of love. I do love coffee and enjoy a really good cup of coffee. For me, it's pretty simple I like my coffee simple. Black coffee with no sugar. I usually make my coffee at home and will make a cup or two at work. I have my morning coffee when I start my day around 2 am while watching some news and catching up and writing my first article of the day.

According to News Direct, "America runs on coffee with the average US adult consuming more than one cup per day, a number which is increasing with more people working from home. After crunching numbers sourced from Statista, the data analysts at Safe Betting Sites have found that 79 percent of coffee drinkers in the US are drinking two or more cups per day when they are at home on a weekday. Meanwhile, 62 percent of coffee drinkers are consuming a to-go coffee at least once per week with 20 percent drinking a to-go coffee every day."

So I came across an article from Taste of Home, that listed the best coffee shops in America. According to their findings, they selected a coffee shop in Monmouth County as their choice for best in New Jersey. Allentown is home to the Moth Coffeehouse. "The Danch family had a vision for the old grist mill in Allentown: to see it become a vibrant part of the community again. And in 2015, they opened the doors of The Moth Coffeehouse. Today, this café is the center of this small community (Allentown has just about 2,000 residents). But you'll find more than just locals inside enjoying the fresh coffee and veggie-friendly menu. Folks from all over flock to this rustic retreat to enjoy brews from Ethiopia, Costa Rica and beyond. And if you're craving something sweet, check out their cake shop!"

I have not visited the Moth Coffeehouse, but it's now definitely on my list the next time I'm in Allentown. Give us your review and recommendations. What coffeehouse would you nominate for "best coffeehouse" in New Jersey? Post your nominations below. Ok I'm done, time for a cup of coffee :)

