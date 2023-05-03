Atlantic City, N.J. Area Favorite Kelsey Grammer Returns To Margate

Atlantic City, New Jersey area favorite Kelsey Grammer will be returning to the area this Sunday, May 7, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Bocca Coal Fired Bistro located at 7805 Ventnor Avenue in Margate, New Jersey.

We received word about this directly from Grammer pal, Anthony Abrams, who is the owner of A-List Car Service.

Lou Freedman, the owner of Bocca, will be hosting the Kelsey Grammer event.

Grammer declared back on May 13, 2022, that “I love Atlantic City."

The Emmy-Award winner will be appearing for a "Faith American Tap Takeover."

Grammer is incredibly engaging with his fans. You will have the opportunity to meet him, take photos and enjoy an adult beverage with Grammer.

In 2015, Grammer founded The Faith American Brewing Company.

The whole reason that he started the company was to create much-needed jobs in the Catskills area of Upstate New York.

It worked, as Grammer helped to bring economic activity to the region.

About his successful beverage company, Grammer said, "Finally we hit on this one. The Faith American Ale. And, I thought that's just right, just like Goldilocks," said Grammer.

Grammer has done a number of well-received events in Atlantic City and in the area over the past several years.

The Atlantic City region has embraced Grammer as one of their own.

Grammer has been unconditionally bullish about the Atlantic City region and exudes such genuine warmth and positivity each and every time he has visited the area.

Buzz still abounds that Grammer will reprise his iconic Frazier role for a reboot on the Paramount+ television platform.

