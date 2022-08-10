Check Out This Gorgeous Linwood Home for Just Under $2 Million

So, you want a place you can call "home"?

Have we found a deal for you?

It's a great property in Fischer Greens in Linwood - and it's being offered for $1,950,000.

This 7 bedroom, 6+bath beauty has been on the market since the beginning of summer.

From the beautiful entranceway and foyer, this home is a stunner from the first steps.

Lots of marble and high-quality materials help enhance the value of this dream home.

The outside and pool areas aren't bad either! As the listing states:

"This impeccable custom home integrates contemporary convenience, modern technology, durable engineering, and exquisite craftsmanship for a lifestyle of Unique Luxury."

The home is being offered by Carolyn Charrette and Long & Foster Realty of Longport.

You can see the listing of the home at Realtor.com.

Now, check out the stunning photos!

Gorgeous Linwood Home For Just Under $2 Million You'll fall in love with this wonderful home in Linwood!