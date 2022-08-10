Check Out This Gorgeous Linwood Home for Just Under $2 Million

Check Out This Gorgeous Linwood Home for Just Under $2 Million

So, you want a place you can call "home"?

Have we found a deal for you?

It's a great property in Fischer Greens in Linwood - and it's being offered for $1,950,000.

This 7 bedroom, 6+bath beauty has been on the market since the beginning of summer.

From the beautiful entranceway and foyer, this home is a stunner from the first steps.

Lots of marble and high-quality materials help enhance the value of this dream home.

The outside and pool areas aren't bad either! As the listing states:

 "This impeccable custom home integrates contemporary convenience, modern technology, durable engineering, and exquisite craftsmanship for a lifestyle of Unique Luxury."

The home is being offered by Carolyn Charrette and

You can see the listing of the home at Realtor.com.

Now, check out the stunning photos!

Gorgeous Linwood Home For Just Under $2 Million

You'll fall in love with this wonderful home in Linwood!

