Check Out This Gorgeous Linwood Home for Just Under $2 Million
So, you want a place you can call "home"?
Have we found a deal for you?
It's a great property in Fischer Greens in Linwood - and it's being offered for $1,950,000.
This 7 bedroom, 6+bath beauty has been on the market since the beginning of summer.
From the beautiful entranceway and foyer, this home is a stunner from the first steps.
Lots of marble and high-quality materials help enhance the value of this dream home.
The outside and pool areas aren't bad either! As the listing states:
"This impeccable custom home integrates contemporary convenience, modern technology, durable engineering, and exquisite craftsmanship for a lifestyle of Unique Luxury."
The home is being offered by Carolyn Charrette and
You can see the listing of the home at Realtor.com.
Now, check out the stunning photos!