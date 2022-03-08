Jaw Dropping: $1.99 Million Yacht for Sale in Somers Point, NJ
Want to not spend as much money putting gas in your car's tank?
Drive a boat instead!
(DISCLAIMER: We pretty much lied. We're thinking your gasoline bill will actually increase in your life with a boat...)
Anyway, we've got a deal for you!
There's a yacht sitting in Somers Point right now that can be had for UNDER $2 Million!
It's a 60-foot boat that can sleep up to 6 people. 3 bedrooms and 3 heads (bathrooms). It has two engines and it's a Viking - made by our South Jersey friends in New Gretna. As a matter of fact, according to the sales ad, the yacht's hull has recently been repainted in New Gretna.
Extras abound on deck and inside the ship. (For $2 million there outta be a lot of extras, right?) Here's part of the description of this yacht:
"The spacious Salon has the dinette to starboard, U-shaped Galley (with granite counters and Sub-Zero refrigeration) to port, and a huge ultra-leather settee aft. Forward, a 42" flat-screen TV is mounted on the bulkhead above the dinette. For many, the heart of the Viking 60 Convertible is her sprawling 170-square-foot Cockpit complete with Mezzanine seating (with freezer under), huge in-Deck live well, and tackle center. Topside, the Flybridge boasts a state-of-the-art Helm with single lever controls, freezer, drink box, and plenty of seating."
The description of the yacht also includes this item: Fighting Chair w/ rocket launcher. Now, I know the fighting chair is for battling big fish, like marlin, but a rocket launcher? Let's go!
The Yacht is being offered by South Jersey Yacht Sales, and you can find more information here. Photos follow below.