Cherry Hill NJ Getting a FoodieHall Ghost Kitchen

A ghost kitchen is coming to Cherry Hill. It has nothing to do with apparitions, though. It's called FoodieHall.

FoodieHall will serve up delivery-only, upscale, fast-casual dining made in its virtual kitchen.

Entrepreneurs Dan Goldberg and Nick Ballias will bring their 4,000 sq. ft. e-restaurant to Cherry Hill next month. It will be located on Olney Avenue. It's currently hiring for all positions, including line cooks, prep cooks, and other kitchen personnel, according to FoodieHall's official Instagram.

Goldberg tells Courier Post, “Families will no longer have to compromise on one restaurant, as we will have options for everyone.” FoodieHall will reportedly cook up lots of options for every palate: Italian, Mexican, Asian, burgers, a kids' menu, and more.

Ghost kitchens (where food is cooked for the sole purpose of being delivered to consumers and no dine-in option) are on the rise as America continues to contend with the COVID-19 pandemic. With the Omicron variant causing some of the largest COVID-positive case numbers the Garden State has dealt with in some time, contactless food delivery has remained a popular option, and FoodieHall's ready to get in on that game.

“With all that is going on in the world right now, we believe this is the type of restaurant operation that should be extremely successful from the start. It will give customers a brand new type of at-home dining experience, and we will begin to develop additional concepts once we get rolling.”, says Nick Ballias who is also the restauranteur behind Atlantic City's popular Wingcraft Kitchen and Beer Bar.

Good luck to FoodieHall!

