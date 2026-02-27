Some South Jersey Shoppers Are Too Far From America’s Cheapest Grocery Chain

Some South Jersey Shoppers Are Too Far From America’s Cheapest Grocery Chain

Photo by Hanson Lu on Unsplash

A new study naming Costco the cheapest grocery store in America is great news, unless you live in a big chunk of South Jersey that’s nowhere near one.

According to the data, Costco beats Walmart by 21.4% on average. Even more surprising? BJ's Wholesale Club comes in at 21% cheaper, while Lidl (8.5%) and Aldi (8.3%) also undercut Walmart. So much for rollback supremacy.

Google Street View | Canva
Costco Is King, If You Can Get There

For families, Costco dominates, especially on pantry staples, dairy, and bulk household goods. Buying in bulk almost always translates to savings, particularly if you’ve got teenagers inhaling cereal and milk like it’s a sport

The catch? If you live in eastern Gloucester, Cumberland, or Salem counties, your closest Costco is likely Cherry Hill. For folks in Atlantic and Cape May counties, the Manahawkin location in southern Ocean County is the next best bet. That’s not exactly a quick milk run.

Google Street View
South Jersey Is Aldi, BJ’s, And Sam’s Club Territory

If you’re a DINK household (double income, no kids) or just shopping for one or two, Aldi might still be your MVP. Produce, meat, and everyday essentials tend to be cheaper there without requiring a bulk-sized pantry or a second freezer.

For much of southeastern New Jersey, Sam's Club and BJ’s are simply more convenient. And when gas, tolls, and time factor in, “cheapest” on paper doesn’t always mean cheapest in real life.

Costco may wear the crown nationally, but down here, geography still runs the checkout line.

