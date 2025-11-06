From The Brooklawn Circle To Pineys, This Roast Has All Of South Jersey Cracking Up
I don’t know about you, but I love when people poke fun at South Jersey, especially when it’s done with love. Nobody understands our quirks quite like we do, and when someone from here can capture them perfectly, it’s pure comedic gold.
That’s exactly what content creator/realtor @williams_ant has done in his latest viral video on Instagram. If you haven’t seen it yet, go watch it immediately. He absolutely nails every single detail about life in Gloucester, Camden, and Burlington counties, and somehow manages to make it all hilarious and spot-on.
From The Brooklawn Circle To Catholic School Central
In this new video, he takes on some of the most recognizable (and ridiculous) South Jersey hallmarks. He jokes about how Brooklawn Circle is always flooded, no matter the season…
Honestly, he couldn’t be more accurate.
Then he dives into Camden County’s high school scene, pointing out how Paul VI, Camden Catholic, and Bishop Eustace are all packed within about a one-mile radius. It’s painfully accurate… and completely hilarious. That's especially true for me since I'm a Camden Catholic alum.
Burlington County Gets Its Turn
When it comes to Burlington County, he doesn’t miss a beat either. He jokes that if your high school is named after a Native American tribe, it’s automatically a great place to send your kids. Again… not wrong!
It’s all said with love, and that’s what makes it so good. South Jersey humor hits different when it comes from someone who truly gets it. So here’s to embracing our floods, our school rivalries, and our weird little corner of the Garden State, one viral video at a time.
