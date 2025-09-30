South Jersey&#8217;s Natalia Albertini Wows On NBC&#8217;s &#8220;The Voice&#8221;

South Jersey’s Natalia Albertini Wows On NBC’s “The Voice”

The Voice via Youtube

One of our own just made chairs turn on The Voice, and I could not be more proud. Cherry Hill native and Camden Catholic alum Natalia Albertini absolutely crushed her blind audition this week on NBC’s hit show, earning a double chair turn from Reba McEntire and Snoop Dogg!

From Camden Catholic Stage To Berklee

Natalia and I go way back; we did theater together as kids at Camden Catholic. She was my “little,” part of a mentoring program they set up where older cast members guided elementary school performers throughout the show. Even then, her talent and spark stood out.

Cat Country 107.3 logo
Over the years, we've kept in touch, and I’ve had a front-row seat to her incredible growth as a performer. From local stages to musical theater training at Berklee College of Music in Boston, she's never stopped pushing herself as an artist.

The Voice via Youtube
loading...

“Out Here On My Own,”And She Owned It

For her blind audition, Natalia sang the iconic ballad “Out Here On My Own”, and she made it completely her own. Reba and Snoop both turned their chairs, visibly blown away by her vocals. Niall Horan and Michael Bublé both admitted they were so captivated they forgot to press their buttons. That’s how mesmerizing she was!

Natalia ultimately chose Snoop Dogg as her coach (how Jersey-meets-Hollywood is that?!), and I can’t wait to see her compete in the next round.

This is such a huge moment for South Jersey, for Camden Catholic, and for everyone who’s followed her journey. Let’s go, Natalia!!! BRB crying 😭😭 SO PROUD OF YOU!

