Headed to the Jersey Shore on Friday? If you time your trip right, you could treat yourself to free Crab Fries and a free toll thanks to Chickie's & Pete's.

To kick off Memorial Day Weekend, this Friday is "Free Toll Friday!"

The South Jersey Transportation Authority and Chickie's & Pete's have reportedly partnered up to offer motorists incentives to travel the Atlantic City Expressway on their way to the beaches for the holiday.

For one hour, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., this Friday, May 27th, Chickie's will pick up the cost of the eastbound ACX Egg Harbor City Toll Plaza for vehicles passing through both the cash and EZ-Pass lanes, according to wooderice.com.

Earlier that day, from noon to 5 p.m., just ahead of the toll at Farley Plaza, Chickie's & Pete's will offer a free serving of its famous Crab Fries for those who stop off to say hello.

Now, those freebies may not sound like much, but at a time when we're paying astronomical gas prices, it's a pretty awesome gesture on the part of SJTA and Chickie's.

Oh, and there's one more thing. Chickie's honoring the real reason for Memorial Day Weekend: Honoring those who served. According to wooderice.com, Chickie's & Pete's has joined forces with The Patriot Fund, a non-profit organization that works to support military men and women returning from active duty with psychological, emotional, social, and financial and financial resources "as they re-enter civilian life."

