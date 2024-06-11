Is there anything cuter than a brood of baby ducks? I'm not a huge bird person, but ducklings are the most adorable baby birds, in my opinion. Geese are terrifying and roosters haunt my nightmares.

I can't get enough of all the baby ducks waddling around during the early warmer months of the year. They're so precious!

Get our free mobile app

Apparently, they're not the smartest animals when they're that young.

How many times have you heard or seen baby ducks fall through a sewer grate? You see it all the time in movies and TV shows.

Photo by Vlad Tchompalov on Unsplash Photo by Vlad Tchompalov on Unsplash loading...

Ducklings are clumsy

This happens more often than you think. Baby ducks often mistake storm drains for normal ground. All they want to do is explore at that young age. That's especially if they see water or are following mama duck.

Once the ducklings fall in, sometimes they're unable to climb back out. Additionally, storm drains often have water flowing through them, which can carry the ducklings away if they're unable to swim against the current.

Photo by Tarah Dane on Unsplash Photo by Tarah Dane on Unsplash loading...

Baby ducks rescued from Mays Landing storm drain

It was their lucky day for one particular brood when some good neighbors followed their guts and went out to check why a mommy duck was quacking so much outside their front door at the Glades apartment complex in Mays Landing. A resident noticed mama would not stop quacking, so he figured something was wrong.

According a Facebook post, he was right. There were eight ducklings stuck in a nearby storm drain. The mama duck wouldn't stop quacking until somebody came to see what all the fuss was about. The resident realized her babies were in trouble and acted quickly.

After swift action taken by the maintenance department, all eight ducklings were rescued and reunited with mama.

Glades | Hamilton Greene via Facebook Glades | Hamilton Greene via Facebook loading...

It's nice to hear about good news like that, right? We need more heartwarming stories like this circulating around South Jersey. Great job to all involved!

12 Animals That Are Illegal to Own as Pets in New Jersey They are cute, interesting, and some are even the stuff of fairytales. But if you're thinking about taking one of these animals for a pet, think again. It's illegal in New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Heather DeLuca