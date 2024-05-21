The Deadliest Creature in the World Is Coming Back to New Jersey

Who doesn't love the summertime here in the Garden State?

Sure fall is great, spring is dandy, but there is something special about summer in New Jersey.

There is, however, one downside to the weather getting warmer.

Cue a buzzing sound and constant itching...

Get that DEET spray ready because we are about to be invaded.

The deadliest creatures on the planet are out and about seeking their next meals. By the way... that's us.

Unfortunately, I'm referring to the nastiest downer that NJ summers have - mosquitoes.

I am so fortunate to be one of those people who gets 5 or 6 bites when I walk from my house to my car...

Note the sarcasm.

If you weren't aware, mosquitoes really are the deadliest creatures on the planet.

Mosquito on human hand

How many people do mosquitoes kill each year?

The US Centers For Disease Control and Prevention says that mosquitoes are responsible for the deaths of almost one million people per year.

Mosquitoes spread Zika virus, West Nile, Dengue, malaria and more.

In 2022, there were about 249 million malaria cases, of which 608,000 were fatal.

The only things on Earth that are responsible for almost as many deaths? Humans. Let that one sink in.

How to prevent mosquito bites?

The CDC suggests using insect repellent, applying permethrin to clothes, and removing standing water near your home (check buckets, barrels, flower pots, tires, etc).

Stock up on that DEET spray, grab your citronella candles, and dump out that empty flower pot that's been collecting water all winter to maybe get bit up a little less this year.

If you want a more natural way to keep those mosquitoes away, check out these plants for your garden.

