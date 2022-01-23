Chris Lane’s Dad Undergoes Surgery for Cancer: ‘Really Praying That They Got It All’

Chris Lane is grateful for fans' prayers and well-wishes as he grapples with a family crisis. His dad, Tony, recently underwent surgery as part of a cancer treatment, he revealed on Instagram on Thursday (Jan. 20.) So far, he explained, the surgery was a success.

"Y'all, I appreciate all the prayers . My dad's surgery went well today," he said on social media (quote via People.) "He is in recovery now. We are still praying that he does well in recovery and really praying that they got it all."

He added a message of thanks to those who'd kept his family in their thoughts, saying, "I really appreciate everybody that's reached out, and each and every one of you that are praying. Love y'all."

Lane hasn't shared any details about what kind of cancer his dad is battling, nor how long he's been in treatment. However, he's long been open about how much his dad means to him, reflecting on their lifelong bond in 2019: "My dad has been through anything and everything with me," he told Taste of Country.

"He never missed any of my games, from Little League to my high school and my college games. And while sports were my first love, my dad constantly has stuck with me in terms of my music and has supported me no matter what."

In fact, the singer's close to both his parents. Last year, he dropped a sweet tribute to his mom called "That's What Mamas Are For."

As of last summer, Lane's a dad himself, too: He and his wife Lauren welcomed their first child, a baby boy named in Dutton, in June of 2021.