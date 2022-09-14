Country music has been loaded with babies in 2022. While many have already made their arrival, Chris Lane and his wife Lauren Bushnell are still waiting for their second child. The pair revealed this week that they are expecting another baby boy this fall.

"We can’t wait to meet you baby BOY," Bushnell writes on Instagram with three blue heart emojis, revealing the sex of the little one she's carrying.

The soon-to-be mom of two included photos from the family's baseball-themed gender reveal. Lane and the couple's oldest son, Dutton, 1, are matching in khaki pants and white shirts, while Bushnell wears a pale blue dress and headband. In one photo, big brother Dutton holds a baseball bat.

Lane also posted about the big news: He included a stop-motion video made up of several photos from his gender-revealing swing. Wearing an Atlanta Braves jersey, the singer smashed a baseball that explodes into blue powder, confirming that baby No. 2 is indeed a boy.

The Lanes' second child is expected to arrive in October. The couple revealed the news during the summer, shortly before celebrating their son Dutton's first birthday on June 8. That means their soon be parents to "two under two."

"To be honest, I've never been more shocked in my life, because this was very much an unexpected surprise," Bushnell said at the time. "We had planned on having at least two kids, so we're very thankful that it was able to happen for us, even if it wasn't necessarily on our exact timing. We're both just incredibly excited."

Lane had a hunch that their second child would be a boy. He said just about every baby on his side of the family is a boy.

"My family as a whole, all the guys in our family, we make a lot of boys. No one in the family— minus one person — has even had a girl," he revealed. "So if I had to guess, I'm going to carry on that tradition and it's probably going to be a boy."

Lane and Bushnell were married on Oct. 25, 2019 in a "secret garden" ceremony in Nashville. The pair first started dating in 2018.