Chris Stapleton Coming to South Jersey in June 2024

One of the most recognized voices in country music is coming to South Jersey in June 2024.

Chris Stapleton will play Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden on Thursday, June 6, 2024.

Stapleton's current hit moving up the charts is called White Horse.

The 45-year-old Kentucky native is the reigning Academy of Country Music Entertainer of the Year and the Country Music Association Male Vocalist of the Year.

16th Annual Academy of Country Music (ACM) Honors – Show Getty Images for ACM loading...

Tickets will go on sale for Chris Stapleton's All American Road Show on Friday, November 11th at 10am via Ticketmaster.

Live Nation Live Nation loading...

