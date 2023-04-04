Christmas Movie Shooting in Ocean City, NJ is Casting Extras

Attention all actors! This could be your big break, or, at least a movie project that sounds like fun.

A national casting company is looking for background actors for a Christmas movie under production right now in Ocean City.

The movie, titled "So Fly Christmas", will apparently be shooting scenes at 10th and Asbury Ave in Ocean City this week.

The movie's production is moving down the coast from Longport, where scenes were shot from Friday through Monday at a house on Ventnor Avenue.

The production crew was seen hanging Christmas decorations outside the grassroots Music Store at 1045 Asbury Avenue on Monday.

HBG Casting, says on its website that they "specialize in casting leads, day players & background actors for feature films. We also cast shorts, web series, commercials, and voiceovers & industrials are handling the casting".

HBG Casting has a Facebook post that says they will be seeking background actors for a FUN Christmas Film, SO FLY CHRISTMAS, filming in and around Atlantic City, NJ.

Jeff Swanson, who posted about the movie shoot on Facebook after speaking to a representative from HBG Casting on Asbury Avenue in Ocean City on Monday said they will be looking for extras on Tuesday at 10 am.

An ad on the HBG Casting website says they are looking for adults, 18 and over for "a Fun Christmas Film and there may even be some Fake Snow, We LOVE that! "

HBG Casting has been involved with casting roles for a number of movies including "Daughter of the Bride" and recent Academy-award winner, "The Whale".

Go Back to Early Days of Wawa With Vintage Photos