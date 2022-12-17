Coast Guard Helps 5 With 14,000 Pounds of Squid Off NJ Shore

The U.S. Coast Guard says they helped five people with quite a bit of squid get safely to shore this week after their boat experienced problems off of the Jersey Shore.

USCG Station Atlantic City says a 78-foot boat, Yankee Pride, complete with 14,000 pounds of squid, became disabled more than 90 miles offshore from Barnegat Light.

Towing the Yankee Pride and its crew to safety, despite 4-8-foot seas, heavy rain and 20-30 knot winds, was a team effort by the Coast Guard Cutter Kingfisher, Coast Guard Station Atlantic City and search and rescue coordinators.

Lt. Alex Kloo, Commanding Officer for USCG Station Atlantic City, said in a social media post,

This case showcased exceptional teamwork. The Coast Guard crews executed a flawless handoff that allowed the Yankee Pride and her crew to get home safely, despite the challenging weather conditions.

