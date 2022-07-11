Sea Isle City, NJ Charter Boat Nearly Sinks with More Than 20 People Aboard

More than 20 people had to be rescued from a popular Sea Isle City charter boat early Monday night after it reportedly began to sink.



The Starfish, which some may know as a party boat thanks to its seasonal 'booze cruises', was out on the water when it got into an accident, according to NJ.com.

The vessel reportedly hit the Townsends Inlet Bridge. Shortly after, water began leaking into the boat.

A spokesperson for the Coast Guard informed NJ.com that a Good Samaritan rescued everyone aboard The Starfish and that, thankfully, no one was injured.

On its official Facebook page, Starfish Boats thanked followers for their concern, a writes, 'We are hopeful however the boat does have damage and will be inoperable for some time.'

This is a developing story. We'll share more details as they become available.

