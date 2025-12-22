Here in South Jersey, we’re used to seeing Coast Guard helicopters cutting across the sky. Every time we do, though, we can’t help but wonder where they’re headed.

According to NJ.com, the U.S. Coast Guard launched a long-distance medical rescue to save a fisherman suffering from an apparent stroke far off the New Jersey coast. The rescue highlights exactly why having a Coast Guard presence right here in Cape May matters so much.

Coast Guard Helicopter Photo by The Marksman on Unsplash loading...

South Jersey’s Coast Guard Answers The Call

The emergency call came in Saturday morning from a fishing vessel offshore. A crew member was showing serious medical symptoms and needed help immediately. Time wasn’t on their side.

The Coast Guard responded fast, deploying both a rescue boat out of Cape May and a helicopter from Atlantic City. With the situation escalating, the helicopter surged ahead to get the fisherman to advanced medical care as quickly as possible.

Coast Guard Rescue Boat Photo by Ray Harrington on Unsplash loading...

70 Miles Offshore, Zero Hesitation

The rescue took place roughly 70 miles out, with rough seas and gusty winds adding another layer of difficulty. Despite choppy conditions, the aircrew safely hoisted the fisherman aboard and transported him directly to a local South Jersey hospital.

Officials said the man required urgent medical attention and was flown to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City. His condition was not immediately released, but the swift response likely made all the difference.

This rescue is a reminder that the Coast Guard crews stationed in Cape May aren’t just part of the scenery we get to see overhead and on the water once in a while doing cool things. They’re real-life lifesavers working in real time, often in unpredictable conditions, too. While many of us are enjoying all the fun that living near the water has to offer, these crews are training, flying, and launching without hesitation when lives are on the line.

