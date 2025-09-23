If you were anywhere near the Atlantic City coast Monday night, you might’ve caught a glimpse of some real-life drama unfolding just offshore.

Multiple sources confirm that around 11:30 p.m., a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter hovered over the Carnival Venezia cruise ship to airlift a 73-year-old man who had suffered a medical episode.

The Venezia, which had just left New York earlier that afternoon for a 9-day Caribbean adventure, was floating only about 30 miles off the South Jersey coast when the emergency call went out around 10 p.m.

Talk about a rough start to vacation, right?

Coast Guard Pulls Off Late-Night Evacuation Near AC

Thankfully, the Coast Guard team managed to land near the ship, secure the patient, and fly him straight to a hospital in AC for treatment. No update yet on the man’s condition, but the successful transfer is being praised for how quickly and smoothly it was handled.

Carnival issued a statement Tuesday confirming the guest’s emergency evacuation and assuring everyone that the rest of the voyage remained uninterrupted.

Cruise Continues Out Of South Jersey

Although the ship is already cruising once again en route to the Caribbean, the dramatic scene lit up social media among South Jersey locals and cruise fans alike. It’s not every day you see a chopper rescue a cruise guest just offshore. Definitely a reminder that even dream vacations can take a wild turn.

Stay safe out there, folks. The lesson here is this: always get the travel insurance.

