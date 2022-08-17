Corrections Officer From Salem County, NJ, Admits Accepting Bribe

Corrections Officer From Salem County, NJ, Admits Accepting Bribe

vividcorvid

A corrections officer at the Salem County Correctional Facility has admitted accepting a bribe in exchange for agreeing to smuggle a phone into the jail for a prisoner.

And for doing so, he now potentially faces decades behind bars with the people that he formerly watched over.

On Tuesday, 36-year-old Marcus Kidd of Elmer pleaded guilty to one count of attempted extortion under color of official right, according to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger.

Officials say,

Kidd agreed with a federal pretrial detainee housed at the Salem County Correctional Facility to smuggle a phone into the jail and provide the phone to the detainee in exchange for a $5,000 bribe. Kidd met with an associate of the detainee at a parking lot in Elmer, New Jersey, and accepted $5,000 in cash and a cell phone.

The charge that Kidd pleaded guilty to carries up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Sentencing is scheduled for December 20th.

