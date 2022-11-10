If you're in the market for a home in New Jersey and you are looking for a fixer-upper, look no further than this property in Salem County.

Let's start by saying that it has potential.

That's because that's about all it has.

The good news is, if you are handy, you have the ability to turn this 2-story structure into anything you want it to be. It's a blank slate (quite literally).

Price drop!

I'm sure you are aware of how insane the prices of homes in New Jersey have gotten over the past year or so. But not here!

This house was listed at $77,432 -- and after quite a long time on the market, it's now down to a mere $65,000.

Yes, $65,000 and you can be a homeowner in New Jersey!

So what's the catch?

Your mortgage payment for 138 Jefferson Street in Elmer could be about $500/month. That's a heck of a lot cheaper than renting an apartment anywhere in the state.

But before I go any further, I should point out that the listing for this home on realtor.com says, "enter at your own risk."

I'm not joking. It's a bit of a fixer-upper.

In all fairness, the house is over 120 years old and it appears that at some point some work started on reconstructing it, but for whatever reason, that didn't last long.

However, the listing also says, "seller has and paid for architectural rendering for a beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 story farm house," so at least you have something to work with.

And it sits on a quarter of an acre within a minute or two of the Pole Tavern Circle along Route 77, which means you are only about 35 to 40 minutes away from Wilmington or Philadelphia.

If you like a challenge, are good with your hands, enjoy a good project, or are looking to flip a property, this really might be just what you are looking for.

This home is presented by Johnny Jones with Keller Williams Realty-Marlton, should you want to schedule a tour.

As the listing says, "please be careful!"

It has potential -- see what this $65,000 home in South Jersey looks like Let's take a look inside 138 Jefferson Street in Elmer, Salem County.