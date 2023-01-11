Couple Busted For Drugs After Passing Out at Wildwood Wawa

A man and woman from North Cape May found slumped over in their vehicle in the parking lot at the Wildwood Wawa earlier this month were arrested on charges of drug possession and distribution.

Wildwood Police say they responded to the Wawa on West Rio Grande Avenue at 10:49 pm on Jan 3 after receiving a call about two people sleeping in their vehicle parked in the parking lot.

Police observed Cristine Pagan-Perez,35, and Kenneth Lopez-Atiles, 29, from North Cape May, slumped over in their seats and the officers could see drug paraphernalia including a spoon with burnt residue in plain view.

Fearing that the pair had overdosed, the Wildwood Fire Department and EMTs were called to the scene, but both of the people in the vehicle regained consciousness.

Pagan-Perez and Kenneth Lopez-Atiles admitted to police on the scene that they were in possession of and using heroin and cocaine.

As the investigation continued, police searched the vehicle and found over 600 bags of suspected heroin and cocaine and more than $2000 in cash, leading to the pair being arrested on charges of drug distribution.

They were taken into custody and are being held in the Cape May County Correctional Center on drug possession, distribution, and disorderly conduct charges.

