LOOK: Take a Tour of New Country Bar/Nightclub in Wildwood, NJ

It's almost ready!

The new country bar in Wildwood is opening soon!

YouTube - Wildwood Video Archive YouTube - Wildwood Video Archive loading...

Honky Tonk Saloon in Wildwood announces opening date

The brand new Honky Tony Saloon is scheduled to open, just off the Wildwood Boardwalk, on Friday, May 10th.

According to their Facebook page, the first night will feature Brian McConnell performing. Saturday night the 11th will feature Sam Stinson.

Video tour of Honky Tonk

So what's the new place going to look like inside? We're glad you asked!

The Honky Tonk Saloon is located at the corner of Atlantic and Schellenger Avenues, just steps from the Boardwalk.

Our friend Joey from Wildwood Video Archive takes us on a tour of the new facility:

Country comes to Wildwood in June

It's pretty good timing for the opening of Honky Tony. The Barefoot Country Music Fest will be hitting the Wildwood Beach June 20 -23.

Barefoot will feature over 40 country acts including Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Kane Brown, and Old Dominion.

Are you excited about this new addition to Wildwood?

SOURCE: Facebook - Wildwood's HonkyTony

