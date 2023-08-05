Crazy Feds Now Takeaway New Jersey’s Thomas Edison Light Bulbs

First, The Biden Administration came hard after natural gas stoves, dishwashers, refrigerators, air conditioning systems and gasoline powered cars.

Now, these crazy feds have officially banned the Thomas Edison incandescent light bulb.

New Jersey legend Thomas Edison’s light bulb patent goes all the way back to 1880.

The pursuit to ban the incandescent light bulb goes back to the Obama - Biden Administration.

Quietly, the ban went into full effect this past Tuesday, August 1, 2023. Almost no one noticed.

I’m all for achieving efficiencies whenever and wherever possible. However, the radical Biden agenda to ban so many conventional regularly used household items is disruptive and intrusive.

The Edison light bulbs cannot meet the new federally imposed energy efficiency standards.

Halogen bulbs can’t meet the new federal standards either.

The Biden Administration could have and should have just let the free markets prevail.

Generally speaking, Americans largely like and prefer LED technology versus the incandescent light bulbs.

The new federal requirements are not retroactive. You can use the incandescent bulbs that you currently have on hand.

Also, the light bulbs inside stoves are incandescent and you will still be able to purchase them.

The LED bulbs are much more efficient. In fact, did you know that only 5 percent of the energy consumed by an incandescent bulb actually creates light? The other 95 percent of the energy consumed is lost to heat.

According to the United States Energy Department, LED bulbs are 90 percent more efficient and they last about 25 times longer than an incandescent light bulb.

LED technology uses the same technology as computer chips, with makes them very efficient and smart.

The truth is such an affirmative defense here … which makes yet another federal government mandate completely unnecessary.

LED bulbs are better than incandescent light bulbs. The American people have figured this all out without federal government intervention.

SOURCE : United States Department of Energy.

