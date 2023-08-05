There are so many iconic attractions at the Jersey Shore, from amazing boardwalks to fabulous beaches to grand casinos to the many watersport activities our bays and beachfront have to offer.

Well, add another one in the oldest seaside resort in America, Cape May. As if Cape May doesn't have enough to attract any visitor from anywhere around the world. There is a new one that is so unique and great for people of all ages.

It's called Revolution Rail Co. and it's available in a few cities so far, including our beautiful Cape May. They use an old railroad line that isn't in use anymore that runs about 4 miles through the salt marshes near town and ends at the Cape May Canal.

You can ride on specially designed two or four-seat vehicles that you peddle with ease. They even have store baskets so you can bring whatever food or drink that you like.

There are guided tours so you're not out there alone and since it's on a rail line near the shore, it's flat and an easy ride. The vehicles have specially designed brakes so there's no need to worry about bumping into the next vehicle.

It's an ingenious way to re-purpose an old railroad line and give people a chain to get up close with nature in an area you wouldn't normally be able to see. You can book your own trip here or even buy a gift card for someone to experience a special, unique trip at the Jersey Shore this summer or fall.

