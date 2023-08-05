Wineries and winemaking throughout the Jersey Shore

Take a break from the beach this summer and explore one of the many wineries scattered across the Jersey Shore.

There are numerous different wineries and winemaking centers throughout Monmouth, Ocean, Atlantic, and Cape May counties.

Whether you are a wine lover or are just fascinated about the winemaking process, these wineries have something for you.

MONMOUTH COUNTY

Four JG's Orchards & Vineyards

4 JG's Orchards & Vineyards - Facebook
Cream Ridge Winery

Cream Ridge Winery - Facebook
Fox Hollow Vineyards

Fox Hollow Vineyards - Facebook
Wine Experience in Tinton Falls

The Wine Experience - Facebook
The Wine Room in Manalapan

The Wine Room - Facebook (Photo Courtesy of Mary Garofalo Pitera)
OCEAN COUNTY

Laurita Winery

Laurita Winery - Facebook
Bacchus Winemaking Club

Bacchus Winemaking NJ - Facebook
CAPE MAY COUNTY

Cape May Winery

Cape May Winery - Facebook
Hawk Haven Vineyard and Winery

Hawk Haven Vineyard and Winery - Facebook
Jessie Creek Winery

Jessie Creek Winery - Facebook
Willow Creek Winery & Farm

Willow Creek Winery - Facebook
ATLANTIC COUNTY

Balic Winery

Balic Winery Inc. - Facebook
Bellview Winery

Bellview Winery - Facebook
Kennedy Cellars Winery

Kennedy Cellars Winery - Facebook
Plagido's Winery

Plagido's Winery - Facebook
White Horse Winery

White Horse Winery - Facebook
Tomasello Winery

Tomasello Winery - Facebook
Sharrott Winery

Sharrott Winery - Facebook
DiMatteo Vineyard

DiMatteo Vineyards - Facebook
Renault Winery

Renault Winery & Resort - Facebook
