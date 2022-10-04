5 Creepiest Names Of Bugs Actually Found In New Jersey

The summer of spotted lanternflies finally came to an end in New Jersey. They were annoying and gross, but their name didn't evoke fear in our residents. That is not true for all New Jersey insects.

There are some insects native to New Jersey that have names that will send an absolute bolt of chill up your spine. Their names alone are the things nightmares are made of.

Here are 5 of the scariest New Jersey bug names we came across in our research. Brace yourself, these are not for the faint of heart.

Assassin Bug. No bug named "assassin" can be trusted, right? According to Insect Identification, they use their fangs to stab their prey to death. Nice. Don't worry, their fangs fold away, so they're only out when they're using them.

Running Crab Spider. "Spider" and "running" should never be in the same sentence. Apparently, their really long front legs are used to attract mates. No thank you.

Pseudoscorpion. I need a pseudo-for-sale sign. Here's the good news. They are so small and harmless, they rarely even get noticed. They should change their name to something much cuter.

Masked Hunter. They are gross and scary, and according to experts, don't put it by them to bite you if you handle them wrong. If it's alright with you, I'll skip the handling them part.

Predatory Stink Bug. Remember the good old stink bug. He was our biggest problem before the spotted lanternfly showed up. Well, there's apparently a predatory version of the stink bug that eats caterpillars.

Have you had enough yet? There are hundreds more, but we'll let you digest those a little bit. Sleep well tonight.

