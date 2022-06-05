Walker Hayes' hit song "Fancy Like" is a ballpark favorite that gets everyone dancing. One little boy in Boston stood up to shake it, not knowing that the singer was filming just a few rows behind him.

It happened at Boston's Fenway Park between innings of a recent Red Sox game. Hayes was there with his family — daughter Lela is seen doing the official "Fancy Like Dance" elsewhere in this vid — and when the song starts playing, he opens his phone camera to capture it. About 25 seconds in, they spot the young fan doing his own thing.

"This little stud in front of us understood the assignment," Hayes captions.

He's currently wrapping up a tour with Kane Brown before embarking on a series of fair and festival dates for this summer. In September, the "AA" singer will begin the Glad You're Here headlining tour, with dates through Nov. 12.

"Fancy Like" is Hayes' chart-topping song and dance that went viral in the summer and fall of 2021 after his daughter helped him create a popular dance. The Alabama native has made the most of his success since, with several tours, television appearances, a book and a new album called Country Stuff. "AA" is currently inside the Top 10 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart.

